11 Killed, Many Displaced In Fresh Jigawa Flood

11 people have been killed and many displaced after a fresh flood engulfed Auyo and Jahun Local Government Areas of Jigawa State.

The State Commissioner of Works, Aminu Muhammad, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said the state government has evacuated the flood victims to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps before it subsides.

Jigawa is one of the states that the National Emergency Managment Agency (NEMA) had warned of more flooding in the coming days.

This, according to the agency, is because of the rising water levels in River Niger and Benue.

Niger, Edo, Jigawa, Anambra, and Bayelsa states were all hit by floods with about 70 deaths reported, hundreds of homes submerged, and thousands displaced.

Recently, six persons were feared dead while several others displaced by flood in Dabi village, Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The flood displaced the residents, forcing them out of their homes.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had also warned a steady rise in water levels and weather forecast for the coming weeks, which has put Nigeria at risk of witnessing a recurrence of catastrophic flooding similar to what it witnessed in 2012.

Following the predictions, President Muhammadu Buhari delegated authority to NEMA to declare a “national disaster’’ if the anticipated flooding becomes a reality in parts of the country.