2019: Buhari Appoints Amaechi As Director-General Of Campaign Organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Rotimi Amaechi, as the Secretary and Director-General of his 2019 re-election campaign organisation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Amaechi was the DG of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

Mr Shehu noted that the new Director-General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.