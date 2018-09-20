2019: Ambode Visits Buhari In Abuja

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The governor arrived at about 2.45pm for the meeting with the President.

After the meeting, Governor Ambode declined to speak to journalists.

The meeting, however, may not be unconnected to the Governor’s second term bid and reports of a fall-out between him and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Although the governor had come out to clear the air, saying there was no rift between him and the national leader.

He described the allegations as untrue insisting there is no fight anywhere.

There had been reports of a major rift between Tinubu and Ambode over an alleged disagreement on the second term bid of the Governor.

Following the speculations, Ambode during a book lunch in Lagos used the opportunity to extol the APC national leader when he asked to speak.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s superiority when he was quoted saying, “Who Am I To Speak After The Jagaban Has Spoken,“.

He jokingly asked if he was qualified to speak after the National Leader of the APC had addressed an audience at an event.

Ambode declared his intention to run for the second term on September 10, 2018, under the platform of the APC.