Flood Disaster: Osinbajo Visits Anambra

Channels Television  
Updated September 20, 2018

 

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Anambra State to assess the flood situation.

He arrived in the company of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, among other dignitaries.

The Vice President initially made a stop in Asaba, the Delta State capital, where he assessed the flood-ravaged communities in a chopper before he took off to Anambra.

He is expected to return to Delta State where he will be visiting the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps established by the state government.

 

VP Osinbajo with the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano other government and security officials.



