Flood: Osinbajo Visits IDP Camps In Delta

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He visited the camp after he returned from Anambra State where he went to assess the flood situation and also visit affected persons, along with the state governor, Willie Obiano.

Before the trip to Anambra, the Vice President initially made a stop in Asaba, the Delta State capital, where he assessed the flood-ravaged communities in a chopper.

He arrived at the camp with the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and other dignitaries.

See photos of the VP arriving at the IDP camp in Delta State.

The VP’s visit was prompted by the increasing amount of flooding which has killed many and rendered several persons homeless in several states.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had warned that the steady rise in water levels and weather forecast in the coming weeks have put the country at risk of witnessing a recurrence of catastrophic flooding similar to what it witnessed in 2012.

Several states have so far been affected, with Niger and Kogi among the worst hit.

The situation led to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), declaring flooding a national disaster in four states (Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra) and placing eight others on the watch list.