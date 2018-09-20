Floods: Kano Govt Donates N100m To Victims

The Kano State government has announced a financial assistance of N100 million to the victims of flooding in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture in the state, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this to journalists in Kano on Thursday.

Garba said that although the state was not among the 12 that the National Emergency Management Agency predicted could face severe flooding, it had also been affected.

According to him, floods have wreaked havoc on communities in eight local government areas of the state.

He commiserated with those who have lost loved ones to the floods and advised residents to avoid building houses in flood-prone areas and on waterways.

Stressing that the state government was compiling reports on the level of destruction caused by flooding in the state, the commissioner called on the Federal Government to intervene and help alleviate the suffering of those affected in the state.

Garba also called on the relevant stakeholders to collaborate in order to effectively manage the flood disaster and prevent further suffering.