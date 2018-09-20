NFF Election: Pinnick Vows To Initiate Reforms In Nigeria’s Football

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has vowed to reform football in the country.

Pinnick made the vow on Thursday after he was re-elected for another four-year term.

Shortly after being declared the winner of the election, he gave journalists an insight into his plans.

“First of the things that we want to do is to initiate reforms for our statutes. There are some things that we need to put in our statutes that will reflect reconciliation,” he said.

The NFF boss described his opponents in the election – Aminu Maigari, Taiwo Ogunjobi, and Chinedu Okoye – as his brothers, insisting that there is no winner or loser in the election.

Pinnick polled 34 votes out of a possible 44 to beat Aminu Magari who got eight votes, Taiwo Ogunjobi who got two votes and Chinedu Okoye who did not get any vote.

While promising to work towards peace and reconciliation in the Nigerian football governing body, Pinnick described his victory as a turning point.

“This is a turning point. Like I said, there is no victor there is no vanquished. Everybody is a winner but people should now know that we need to develop football beyond the narrow confines of ethnicity, primitivism, nonchalance, lackadaisical attitude and mediocrity,” he said.