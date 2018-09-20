Osun Election: INEC Distributes Electoral Materials Amid Tight Security

Ahead of the Osun State governorship election on September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of electoral materials.

The materials were moved from the Osogbo branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the headquarters of each of the 30 Local Government Areas amid tight security on Thursday.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Olusegun Agbaje and other officers of the commission, as well as security and party agents, supervised the delivery.

Agbaje said the commission would be transparent in all its dealings with all the political parties.



