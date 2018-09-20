Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man Accused Of Defiling Minors In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 70-year-old man who was accused of defiling two underage girls who are seven and eight years respectively in the Ijebu area of the state.

Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested after a complaint by a resident of the area and a father to one of the victims.

“He reported at Igbeba divisional headquarters that the suspect who is a co-tenant in the same house had unlawful carnal knowledge of his seven-year-old daughter. He stated further that it was their landlady who caught the suspect right in the act and informed them,” Oyeyemi said in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi stated the victim’s landlady informing the police that the other girl who is eight years old also accused the man of having done the same thing to her earlier.

He explained that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime upon arrest and interrogation by the police.

The police spokesman explained that the minors have been taken to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for medical examination.