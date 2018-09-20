Six Killed, Houses Burnt As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed an attack by the Boko Haram in three villages located in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Damian Chukwu, told Channels Television that the terrorists struck at about 8 pm and unleashed terror by burning houses.

He, however, stated that details of the attack could not be fully ascertained.

The villages attacked were Wanori, Kaleri and Amarwa all located in parts of Konduga local council.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has however issued a statement on the attack saying six persons were killed.

“Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night burnt down three villages in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno, in an attack that left six people dead,” NEMA’s Media Coordinator, Abdulkezo Umar said on Thursday.

Villagers told rescue officials who went on an assessment that the insurgents shot indiscriminately, looted food items before setting the villages on fire.

According to the agency, over 180 households were affected by the attack.