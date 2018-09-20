Trump Congratulates Abe On Election Victory In Japan

Updated September 20, 2018
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe                                                                       Martin BUREAU / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations Thursday on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “HUGE” re-election.

“Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory,” Trump said in a tweet.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!” he added, referring to the upcoming annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Abe, as expected, won a comfortable re-election as leader of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, effectively getting three more years as Japan’s PM, with a shot at breaking the record for the country’s longest-serving premiership.

