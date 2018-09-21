Buhari Mourns Bamigboye, Former Kwara Military Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Bamigboye family over the death of the former military governor of Kwara State, Brigadier-General David Bamigboye (retired).

Bamigboye is also the first military governor of Kwara State.

President Buhari in a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said General Bamigboye before his demise was well respected for his versatility and leadership and will be long remembered for his service to the nation in a variety of roles.

“President Buhari pays tribute to his enduring commitment to the development of Kwara State during his tenure as military governor, particularly his far-reaching roles in helping to lay the foundation for an effective education system and civil service in the State,” the statement read in part.

The President also prayed that God Almighty will comfort Bamigboye family, friends and associates in this period of grief and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.