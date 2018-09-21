NACA Commences AIDS Indicator And Impact Survey In Ogun

The National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) has commenced the Aids Indicator and Impact Survey to ascertain the number of people living with the disease in Ogun State.

The survey is also aimed at knowing the number of people who need health services as well as providing relevant information to improve the quality of HIV treatment across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Director-General of the agency, Sani Aliyu, who visited the state on Thursday, said about 112 enumerated areas have been covered in the exercise representing about 90 per cent of the total coverage area.

He also stated that about 17,000 people living with the disease in the state which includes 800 pregnant women are currently receiving treatment.