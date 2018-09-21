Nigerian Air Force Provides Medical Support To Persons Displaced By Flood

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced a five-day medical outreach at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Zungeru, Niger State, following the flooding in the state.

Currently, about 1,200 persons are being accommodated in the camp after their homes were submerged and their farmlands destroyed, as water from the Shiroro and Zungeru dams overflowed.

As the government tries to manage the situation, the Air Force says the outreach is expected to complement its efforts, as well as help to reduce the risks of an outbreak of diseases.

Health workers in the camp say malaria, cholera and diarrhoea are major ailments already being presented by the IDPs.

Read Also: Niger State Govt Seeks FG Intervention As Flood Kills 40

At Least 40 Killed

So far, at least 40 people have been killed with over 100 homes submerged by the flood.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, says the situation is beyond the state’s control and has, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to intervene.

With the increase in rainfall and flooding across several states, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to declare it a national disaster.

Subsequently, the agency made the declaration in four states and placed eight others on the watch list.

The four states are Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra.

Prior to that development, NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, had inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian support in the 12 worst-hit states.

The Emergency Response Centres will be responsible for planning, organising, directing and supervising deployment of resources with the affected state governments and local authorities and communities.

Read More: NEMA Inaugurates Emergency Centres As Floods Displace Thousands

The primary objective is to localize the responses and expedite intervention to save lives and facilitate quick recovery.