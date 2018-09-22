2019: Nuhu Ribadu Joins Adamawa Governorship Race

Channels Television  
Updated September 22, 2018

 

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, has joined the Adamawa State governorship race.

Mr Ribadu, who ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011, announced the decision in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

“I am overwhelmed and moved by the show of love and support I received from my people as I declared to run for the governorship of my state today in Yola. Nagode!!,” he tweeted afterward.

He plans to challenge incumbent Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His decision to join the race comes five days after the former EFCC boss met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is not the first time Ribadu will be in the race for Adamawa State’s top job.

In August 2014, he defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ran for governor.

But he failed to achieve his ambition as the APC swept to victory.



