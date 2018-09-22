OsunDecides: Police Arrest Suspected Vote buyers

A team of police personnel on election duty in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State have arrested two suspected vote buyers.

Both men were arrested at the St Mary Grammar School in Elewe-Iwo.

CSP El-Mustapha Sani, who announced the arrest on behalf of the DIG in charge of the election, said when the men were searched, the sum of N604,000 was found on them.

He added that upon interrogation, they confessed that the money was meant for party agents and electoral officials.

The case is being investigated.