INEC Warns Against Publication Of False Result

Channels Television  
Updated September 22, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against the publication of false result from the ongoing Osun governorship election.

INEC made the announcement on Saturday through its Twitter handle.

The commission said, “Announcing or Publishing a false election result is an offence. It’s a criminal offence punishable by a term of imprisonment.

“The official #OsunDecides2018 results will be uploaded on our platforms as declared by the Returning Officer”.

 

The commission also insisted that it has not completely banned the use of mobile phones at the polling units but rather at the polling booths.

” We can use the INEC eReporter App report incidences or any misconduct from the field during the #OsunDecides2018 election”.



