Osinbajo Launches Collateral-Free Loans For Traders In Owerri

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has launched the collateral free loan scheme for petty traders known as TraderMoni in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

TraderMoni, which is part of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme, is designed to assist petty traders across the country expand their trade through the provision of collateral and interest-free loans from N10,000. The loans are repayable over a period of six months.

The micro-credit scheme under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), was first formally launched on August 7 in five markets in Lagos State – Mushin, Ikotun, Agege, Ketu, and Abule Egba areas.

A statement by the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, explains that the micro-credit scheme has since been formally launched in eight other states, including Kano, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun, Kogi, Oyo, Cross River; and Abuja (Federal Capital Territory).

While the formal launch has been activated in nine states so far, disbursements have kicked off nationwide in every state.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can get access to a higher facility ranging from N15,000 to N100,000 when they repay N10,000 within the stipulated time period.

Also, through TraderMoni scheme, the Buhari Administration aims to take financial inclusion down to the grassroots, and uplift Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid, considering the contribution of petty traders to economic development.

The Federal Government is also aware of the fact that many of the petty traders don’t have what the commercial banks require to grant them loans.

Petty traders from across the states have continued to laud the Buhari administration for helping them in expanding their trade and empowering them economically.

By the end of 2018, the micro-credit scheme would have reached all 36 states of the federation, with an estimated two million petty traders set to become beneficiaries.

Fact sheet: States where TraderMoni has been formally launched.

• Lagos (August 7)

• Kano (August 18)

• Abia (August 20)

• Akwa Ibom (August 21)

• Katsina (September 1)

• Osun (September 3)

• Kogi (September 8)

• Cross River (Sept 12)

• Oyo (Sept 13)

• Abuja (September 19)