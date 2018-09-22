OsunDecides: APC’s Oyetola Votes, Describes Process As Peaceful

Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun governorship election, and his wife have voted.

They voted at the L.E.A Popo high school at Iragbiji shortly after arriving at the polling unit with his wife.

After voting, the APC candidate told journalists that the elections have been peaceful.

He said, “People are coming around to cast their votes without any intimidation. It’s not difficult for accreditation. I did mine within a few seconds or minutes.

“The card reader is working perfectly well, there has been no issue. The law enforcement agencies are doing their job. People are very peaceful here. I look forward to a very free, credible and fair election.”

The APC candidate is considered one of the top contenders in the governorship race which has a total of 48 candidates.