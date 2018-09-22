OsunDecides: LIVE UPDATES – 48 Candidates In Race To Succeed Aregbesola

Welcome to our live updates of the Osun State Governorship election.

The people of the state are going out to the polls today to pick one of 48 candidates to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Our correspondents are present in the three Senatorial Districts to bring you updates about the poll.

With over 1.6 million registered voters, 3,010 polling units spread across 30 local government areas, the election is seen as a final test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2019 general elections.

Ahead of the election, INEC announced a ban on the use of smartphones, cameras and recording devices in polling booths.

INEC also announced that it would be using a Braille ballot guide for visually impaired voters for the first time during the election.

The video below captures preparations by the electoral body for the poll.

8:00 am: Electoral materials have arrived at many polling units across the state and the process of accreditation and voting is set to commence.

8:15 am: Voting has commenced in many units polling units.

Here is a look at the set up at Oke-Adan Ward III, A.U.D Primary School Araromi, polling unit 1.

9: 01 am: Accreditation and voting ongoing at the L.E.A Popo high school at Iragbiji where the APC candidate will be casting his vote.

9:15 am:

An election observer with YIAGA Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, says the process commenced early and has gone on well so far.

“There are a few non-identification of fingerprints but what we can observe is the enhanced card reader that was deployed for this election is being used to recapture the fingerprints of voters whose fingerprints were not authenticated by the card readers. So far so good.”

He, however, said it was too early to assess the election.

9:41: Meanwhile, here are some quick facts about the election:

* PVC collection rate before the election was over 70%

* Uncollected PVCs —over 20%: over 400,000 yet to be collected

* Over 1.6Million registered voters

* There are 775 voting points in the state

* 3,010 polling units are spread across the 30 local government areas of the state

* Out of the 30 LGAs, Osogbo has the highest voting population with over 120,000 registered voters

* Ife Central, Olorunda, Iwo, Ifelodun and Ilesa East are other LGAs with big voting populations