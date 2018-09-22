OsunDecides: Police Impound 42 Motorcycles, 3 Buses For Flouting Movement Restriction

Police personnel on Saturday impounded 42 motorcycles and three buses during the Osun governorship election.

The motorcycles and buses were seized movement in Ikire Town, Osun State,

for violating the restriction of movement for the poll.

Confirming the seizure, the Election CP for Ikire division, Kayode Egbetokun, said the atmosphere in Ikire could be described as being peaceful throughout the voting exercise.

He said no one was arrested for thuggery or any fracas but the motorcycles and buses of those who violated the restriction order were seized until after the election.

He said, “No arrest was made yet in this jurisdiction. But a few people who flouted the restriction order had their cars and motorcycle impounded; 42 motorcycle and 3 buses are with us now.”

Egbetokun said the seized items would be released to the owners after the election.

“So far everything is calm in this area; even the area where fighting was recorded, my official has restored peace to the area and we are on our toes now because this is the moment when we have to be extra vigilant to avoid ballot boxes being snatched,” he said.

“I can, however, assure you that we have beefed up the security in all areas.”