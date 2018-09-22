SDP’s Omisore Faults Process, Alleges Vote Buying

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Social Democratic Party’s candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Iyiola Omisore, has criticised the voting process, alleging buying of votes in some parts of the state.

He made this allegation on Saturday after casting his vote at the Polling Unit 3 Ward 1, Ife East Local Government Area of the state.

Omisore, who is also a former deputy governor of the state, arrived around 11 am to cast his vote at St Gabriel Primary School, Moore, Ile-Ife.

“It is not encouraging at all. As I speak now, there is no card reader. There are complaints everywhere. In Egbedore, no card reader,” he said.

“In Ife South, there are no materials even up till now, In Osogbo no card reader, struggling to buy votes to give you N2,000. These are some of the issues. Except if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) addresses these issues, we will lose confidence in the process.”

Omisore’s allegation of votes buying follows the confirmation by INEC’s National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, that two suspects were arrested for allegedly wooing voters with cash.

Although the police claimed to have recovered N604,000 recovered from their possession, Soyebi, however, said the matter would be thoroughly investigated.