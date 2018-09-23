INEC Declares Osun Governorship Election Inconclusive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Osun State governorship election inconclusive.

The reason for the decision, according to the electoral body, is because the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between the two top candidates.

Peoples Democratic Party candidate Ademola Adeleke led the race with 254,698 votes, 353 votes more than his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The margin was, however, less than the 3,498 votes in the polling units where voting was cancelled.

Consequently, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joseph Afuape, declared the poll inconclusive.

“Unfortunately, as the Returning Officer, it is not possible to declare any party as the clear winner of this election at the first ballot,”

“The Independent National Electoral Commission will announce a date when another ballot will take place. I hereby declare the result inconclusive.”

A total of 48 candidates contested in Saturday’s governorship election, which is considered a crucial test for INEC as it is the last major poll before the 2019 general elections.

With the exception of the Social Democratic Party candidate Senator Iyiola Omisore, who secured 128,049 votes, no other candidate came close to the top two.

Early start

As early as 7 am on election day, residents had converged on polling units with accreditation and voting starting early.

As the day progress, apart from concerns around vote buying, residents and observers who spoke to our correspondents hailed the atmosphere in which the poll took place. They also commended the voters, INEC and security operatives for how they played their roles.

However, after the collation of results at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, as electoral officials reviewed the collated result, there was a bit of tension as eager voters became impatient.

The close race between Oyetola and Adeleke which became evident after the first few results were announced, heightened the anticipation.

Around 1 pm, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Adeleke campaign issued a statement, alleging that there was a plot to declare the election inconclusive. The campaign.

The campaign called on INEC “to align with Osun people”.

After the results, were collated, however, Afuape stressed the importance of following the election guidelines.

“You will recall that early this morning, we presented reasons why a candidate could not be returned. According to the election guidelines, where the margin of win between two leading candidates is not in excess of the total number of registered voters of the polling units where the election was cancelled, a party’s candidate may not be returned.

“From the analysis of the result that we have, the difference between the two leading parties is just 353. And the number of voters in units where elections were cancelled is 3,498,” Afuape said before declaring the election inconclusive.

Meanwhile, here is how some of the major parties fared at the poll:

BOLUWADURO LGA:

ADC – 69

ADP – 858

APC – 3,843

PDP – 3,779

SDP – 1,766

ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA:

ADC – 106

ADP – 718

APC – 5,019

PDP – 5,401

SDP – 1,570

IFEDAYO LGA:

ADC – 52

ADP – 176

APC – 3,182

PDP – 3,374

SDP – 1,377

Ede South LGA:

ADC: 83

ADP: 357

APC: 4,512

PDP: 16,693

SDP: 855

OROLU LGA:

ADC – 79

ADP – 388

APC – 5,442

PDP – 7,776

SDP – 2,043

OBOKUN LGA:

ADC – 106

ADP – 663

APC – 7,229

PDP – 10,859

SDP – 1,907

ILESA EAST LGA:

ADC – 188

ADP – 1,275

APC – 9,790

PDP – 8,244

SDP – 3,720

BORIPE LGA:

ADC – 137

ADP – 1,137

APC – 11,655

PDP – 6,892

SDP – 2,730

ILESA WEST LGA:

ADC – 127

ADP – 2,363

APC – 7,251

PDP – 8,286

SDP – 2,408

ORIADE LGA:

ADC – 109

ADP – 1,224

APC – 9,778

PDP – 10,109

SDP – 2,265

IREPODUN LGA:

ADC – 158

ADP – 2,564

APC – 6,517

PDP – 8,058

SDP – 4,856

ILA LGA:

ADC – 96

ADP – 183

APC – 8,403

PDP – 8,241

SDP – 3,134

ISOKAN LGA:

ADC – 56

ADP – 682

APC – 7,297

PDP – 9,084

SDP – 3,460

AIYEDADE LGA:

ADC – 145

ADP – 1,654

APC – 10,861

PDP – 9,836

SDP – 2,767

ATAKUMOSA EAST LGA:

ADC – 60

ADP – 629

APC – 7,073

PDP – 5,218

SDP – 2,140

ODO OTIN LGA:

ADC – 1,034

ADP – 1,112

APC – 9,996

PDP – 9,879

SDP – 2,441

EDE NORTH LGA:

ADC – 89

ADP – 758

APC – 7,025

PDP – 18,745

SDP – 1,380

IFELODUN LGA:

ADC – 236

ADP – 2,844

APC – 9,882

PDP – 12,269

SDP – 1,920

AIYEDIRE LGA:

ADC – 144

ADP – 1,642

APC – 5,474

PDP – 5,133

SDP – 2,396

IFE NORTH LGA:

ADC – 94

ADP – 745

APC – 6,527

PDP – 5,486

SDP – 5,158

EJIGBO LGA:

ADC – 258

ADP – 592

APC – 14,779

PDP – 11,116

SDP – 4,803

EGBEDORE LGA:

ADC – 119

ADP – 650

APC – 7,354

PDP – 7,231

SDP – 3,367

IFE CENTRAL LGA:

ADC – 194

ADP – 1,053

APC – 6,957

PDP – 3,200

SDP – 20,494

IREWOLE LGA:

ADC – 249

ADP – 1,950

APC – 10,049

PDP – 13,848

SDP – 1,142

OLORUNDA LGA:

ADC – 335

ADP – 1,409

APC – 16,254

PDP – 9,850

SDP – 7,061

OLA OLUWA LGA:

ADC – 1,408

ADP – 2,194

APC – 5,025

PDP – 4,026

SDP – 2,104

IFE South LGA:

ADC – 136

ADP – 561

APC – 7,223

PDP – 4,872

SDP – 6,151

IFE EAST LGA:

ADC – 237

ADP – 509

APC – 8,925

PDP – 6,608

SDP – 17,643

IWO LGA:

ADC – 1,164

ADP – 16,425

APC – 7,644

PDP – 6,122

SDP – 4,153

OSOGBO LGA:

ADC – 413

ADP – 2,478

APC – 23,379

PDP – 14,499

SDP – 10,188