INEC Fixes September 27 For Run-Off Election In Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 27 for the Osun governorship election run-off.

The date was fixed shortly after the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joseph Afuape, declared the poll inconclusive.

Peoples Democratic Party candidate Ademola Adeleke and his All Progressives Congress opponent had opened up a major lead on the 46 other candidates that participated in the poll.

As more results trickled it became apparent that both men would take the race to the wire.

Although Adeleke polled 254,698 votes, 353 more votes than Oyetola got, the number of voters meant a runoff would be needed before either one of them can be return elected.

On September 27, it will be up to the 3,498 voters spread across seven polling units to decide who will succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola.