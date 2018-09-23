LIVE UPDATES: Collation Of Osun Governorship Election Results

Welcome to our live updates on the collation of the results for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti.

The collation of results is taking place at the Independent National Electoral Commission Secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Stay with us for the results from the 30 local government areas in the state.

You can watch the collation of results live or scroll down to read the details.

BOLUWADURO LGA:

ADC – 69

ADP – 858

APC – 3,843

PDP – 3,779

SDP – 1,766

ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA:

ADC – 106

ADP – 718

APC – 5,019

PDP – 5,401

SDP – 1,570

IFEDAYO LGA:

ADC – 52

ADP – 176

APC – 3,182

PDP – 3,374

SDP – 1,377

Ede South LGA:

ADC: 83

ADP: 357

APC: 4,512

PDP: 16,693

SDP: 855

OROLU LGA:

ADC – 79

ADP – 388

APC – 5,442

PDP – 7,776

SDP – 2,043

OBOKUN LGA:

ADC – 106

ADP – 663

APC – 7,229

PDP – 10,859

SDP – 1,907

ILESA EAST LGA:

ADC – 188

ADP – 1,275

APC – 9,790

PDP – 8,244

SDP – 3,720

BORIPE LGA:

ADC – 137

ADP – 1,137

APC – 11,655

PDP – 6,892

SDP – 2,730

ILESA WEST LGA:

ADC – 127

ADP – 2,363

APC – 7,251

PDP – 8,286

SDP – 2,408

ORIADE LGA:

ADC – 109

ADP – 1,224

APC – 9,778

PDP – 10,109

SDP – 2,265

IREPODUN LGA:

ADC – 158

ADP – 2,534

APC – 6,517

PDP – 8,058

SDP – 4,856

ILA LGA:

ADC – 96

ADP – 183

APC – 8,403

PDP – 8,241

SDP – 3,134

ISOKAN LGA:

ADC – 56

ADP – 682

APC – 7,297

PDP – 9,084

SDP – 3,460

ODO OTIN LGA:

ADC – 1,034

ADP – 1,112

APC – 9,996

PDP – 9,879

SDP – 294

AYEDAADE LGA:

ADC – 145

ADP – 1,654

APC – 10,861

PDP – 10,836

SDP – 2,767