LIVE UPDATES: Collation Of Osun Governorship Election Results
Welcome to our live updates on the collation of the results for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti.
The collation of results is taking place at the Independent National Electoral Commission Secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
Stay with us for the results from the 30 local government areas in the state.
You can watch the collation of results live or scroll down to read the details.
BOLUWADURO LGA:
ADC – 69
ADP – 858
APC – 3,843
PDP – 3,779
SDP – 1,766
ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA:
ADC – 106
ADP – 718
APC – 5,019
PDP – 5,401
SDP – 1,570
IFEDAYO LGA:
ADC – 52
ADP – 176
APC – 3,182
PDP – 3,374
SDP – 1,377
Ede South LGA:
ADC: 83
ADP: 357
APC: 4,512
PDP: 16,693
SDP: 855
OROLU LGA:
ADC – 79
ADP – 388
APC – 5,442
PDP – 7,776
SDP – 2,043
OBOKUN LGA:
ADC – 106
ADP – 663
APC – 7,229
PDP – 10,859
SDP – 1,907
ILESA EAST LGA:
ADC – 188
ADP – 1,275
APC – 9,790
PDP – 8,244
SDP – 3,720
BORIPE LGA:
ADC – 137
ADP – 1,137
APC – 11,655
PDP – 6,892
SDP – 2,730
ILESA WEST LGA:
ADC – 127
ADP – 2,363
APC – 7,251
PDP – 8,286
SDP – 2,408
ORIADE LGA:
ADC – 109
ADP – 1,224
APC – 9,778
PDP – 10,109
SDP – 2,265
IREPODUN LGA:
ADC – 158
ADP – 2,534
APC – 6,517
PDP – 8,058
SDP – 4,856
ILA LGA:
ADC – 96
ADP – 183
APC – 8,403
PDP – 8,241
SDP – 3,134
ISOKAN LGA:
ADC – 56
ADP – 682
APC – 7,297
PDP – 9,084
SDP – 3,460
ODO OTIN LGA:
ADC – 1,034
ADP – 1,112
APC – 9,996
PDP – 9,879
SDP – 294
AYEDAADE LGA:
ADC – 145
ADP – 1,654
APC – 10,861
PDP – 10,836
SDP – 2,767