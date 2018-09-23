Osun Decides: US Calls For Peaceful Conclusion

The United States Government is calling for a peaceful conclusion of the Osun State governorship election.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy, David Young, appealed to candidates of political parties and their supporters to be peaceful and respect the results of the Osun state governorship elections that is expected to be announced soon by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We request and urge all supporters to be peaceful as this process moves forward. This is part of democracy. We at the United States have had very close elections too. I urge people to be peaceful and respect the result that comes out in the time ahead,” he said.

The US envoy also commended the electoral body for the smooth process that started on Saturday.

As people of the state, yesterday went to the polls to elect a new governor, Young wants al political parties and agents to allow INEC to do its job.

He added, “The most important thing is that we let INEC do its work. They are moving forward and in a positive way. I think this is going to be a very close election. It is going to come down to a very small margin.

“I think one of the things we need to do is let the process go forward. Let the democratic process go forward with parties and their candidates raising any concerns they have through the legal process and for the results to be peaceful.”

As people of the state and indeed other Nigerians await the result of the election, anxiety is tensed especially among political parties that participated in the exercise.