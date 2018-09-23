Osun Election: APC Condemns PDP For Asking INEC To Declare Results In Its Favour

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the results of the Osun State governorship election in its favour.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Sunday the APC described comments by the PDP as baseless, after INEC declared the election inconclusive.

It, however, hailed the people of Osun State, INEC and security agencies for the conduct of the elections which it described as peaceful despite some reported irregularities.

The party, therefore asked the electorates not to lose focus and vote in its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the re-run scheduled for September 27.

The statement read in part, “While we continue to improve on our electoral processes, particularly correcting some irregularities witnessed in Saturday’s election, the APC commends the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which has continually exhibited its commitment to ensuring that elections are more peaceful, transparent, credible and acceptable.

“This is a departure from the situation under past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations where the people’s will was subverted and elections where manipulated. We hereby reject the PDP’s baseless calls that the inconclusive Osun governorship election is announced in its favour.

“In the leadup to the rerun election, we call on the Osun electorate, party supporters and members to remain upbeat and focused on the task of consolidating on the APC Change administration in the state by voting for the victory of our candidate, Gboyega Oyetola”.