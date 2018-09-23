Osun Election: Benue Govt Commends PDP Voters

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for taking the lead during the Osun governorship election, which was later declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Ortom says the conduct of the Osun election reflects the resolve of many Nigerians to reject impunity and give their mandate to PDP in the 2019 elections.

He also commended the people of Osun State for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the polls.

The Governor urged them to sustain their support for PDP and complete the good work they have started when the re-run election comes.