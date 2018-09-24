2019: APC Again, Reschedules Presidential Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again postponed its presidential primary to September 28, 2018.

In a statement on Sunday, the party had rescheduled the date for the election from September 25 to September 27, 2018.

But in another statement on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, explained that the new date (September 28) was fixed to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun State Governorship rerun election scheduled for September 27.

He said the development was also to enable all registered Party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to participate in the exercise.

Read Also: APC Adopts Direct Primary For Presidency, Indirect For Others

The APC had adopted the direct primary method to select its candidate for the presidential election in 2019 and indirect primaries for members contesting for other elective positions.