Buhari Approves N22bn As Payment For Nigerian Airways Retirees

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N22bn as payment for retirement benefits to former workers of the liquidated Nigerian Airways Ltd.

The amount which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is about 50 percent of the N45bn entitlements for the former workers of the company.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at a meeting with the former workers said that apart from the N20bn that was released, another N22bn has been approved for the education sector.

“Upon my resumption of office as the minister of finance, some pending fiscal issues in the aviation and education sectors were immediately brought to my attention.

“As such, I took it as a challenge to quickly address key issues regarding the settlement of existing claims in both of these sectors.

“I am happy to inform you that Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N22.68bn and N20bn to aviation and education sectors respectively”, she said.

The Minister through her Twitter page announced the constitution of a committee to be headed by the Secretary of Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Dr MK Dikwa (Mni).

“Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Union of Ex-Workers of Nigeria Airways Limited (in Liquidation) and Budget Office of the Federation.

“Other members of this Committee includes representatives of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation”, she added.

The former workers of the airline have not been paid their retirement benefits for about 15 years, a situation which the Finance Minister says cannot be allowed to continue under a responsible administration.