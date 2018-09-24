Osun Election: Saraki Meets Omisore, Says He Is More Confident Of PDP’s Victory

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki on Monday visited Ile-Ife in Osun State to meet with the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, ahead of Thursday’s supplementary poll.

Saraki told journalists that the meeting which lasted for hours was successful.

He also stated that he was now more optimistic of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) victory at the rerun.

“It was a very good meeting. We have reached some understanding in principle and we hope to be back by tomorrow for some even better news. But it was good, very promising.

“It is promising for the people of Osun. That dream and that promise of a better tomorrow, I think we are cementing it here.

“I’m confident that I’ll win, I’m more confident now as I’m leaving here,” he said.

Speaking about electoral malpractices in the state during the election held on September 22, he commended INEC, saying that there was a significant reduction in such.

He, however, lamented that the declaration of the result as inconclusive, marred the entire process.

“I must commend them (INEC). There was definitely a significant reduction in that – maybe it was based on some of the policies they put in place but unfortunately all those good things they did were now spoilt with the last issue of the ‘inconclusive’ thing.

“I think they should have stayed courageous and bold and done the right thing. I also think that to some extent, some of the security agents showed some professionalism here compared to the last election. So, there are some gains there but the last action marred all those positive actions that they must have made,” he said.

Senator Omisore on his part, told journalists that both the APC and the PDP are currently engaging in talks with him to see the possibility of working together.

He, however, said, the SDP will only work with a political party that is ready to adopt the manifesto of his party to ensure good governance for the people of Osun State.