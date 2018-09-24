Presidential Race: Saraki, Makarfi At PDP Secretariat For Screening

Presidential Aspirants, Bukola Saraki and Ahmed Makarfi are currently at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja for the screening exercise, ahead of the party’s primaries.

Saraki arrived at the office on Monday morning where other aspirants will be participating in the exercise.

The Senate President took to his Twitter handle to pledge his support for whoever emerges as the Presidential Candidate of the party.

The level of camaraderie between all the @OfficialPDPNig aspirants is reassuring. I have no doubt that we will work together to support whoever emerges as our party’s candidate to #GrowNigeria. pic.twitter.com/9JbrHSKUr4 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) September 24, 2018

Also at the screening is the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.