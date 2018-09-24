Putin Tells Assad Of Planned S-300 Delivery In Phone Call – Kremlin

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2018
 Vladimir Putin                                                                                                                                   AFP photo

Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad for the first time since last week’s downing of a Russian military plane, telling him of Moscow’s plan to deliver a new S-300 air defense system to the Syrian army.

In the phone call, initiated by Assad, Putin spoke of “additional measures to ensure the safety of Russian troops in Syria and to reinforce the country’s air defense system, which includes the delivery of the modern S-300 systems,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

AFP



