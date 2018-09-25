Ortom Reacts As FG Recalls Paris Club Refund Paid To Benue

Updated September 25, 2018
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to recall the Paris Club Refund paid to the state.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm as he expressed shock and hoped the decision will be reversed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Terver Akase, described the news as demoralising.

“Following the Governor’s directive to the state Ministry of Finance, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities was set to commence today, only for the people to wake up with the demoralizing news of Federal Government’s recall of the funds from the state’s accounts.

“We hope this latest move is not part of the ongoing witchhunt of the state. Benue people have already suffered enough impunity and attacks.

“We also hope that the withdrawal order was made in error because the said funds are not grants from the Federal Government.

“This was a refund of funds the Federal Government has been owing Benue over the years, so they shouldn’t make it look as though they had given the state a loan or a grant”, the statement added.

Governor Ortom gave the assurance that the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) will meet on Tuesday and an official position will be taken on the matter.



