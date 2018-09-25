PDP Appoints Okowa As Chairman Of Convention Planning Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the chairman of the Special National Convention Planning Committee, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Deputy National Chairman of the party, Yomi Akinwunmi, inaugurated the committee on behalf of the chairman of the party, Uche Secondus at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

Okowa while thanking the party chairman and officials for the appointment assured of a free, fair and acceptable convention.

“I thank the National Working Committee and members of our party for finding us worthy to serve in this Committee.

“All of us believe that the party should remain united and focused, what is needed is a free and fair primaries to be conducted for all our aspirants, no matter where the venue is, we will do what is right and no one will have reason to complain; we believe we are capable of doing the work.

“We know as a party, that we are in a critical situation as a nation, this is about the most important assignment of our party this year, at the special convention will see to the emergence of candidate who will be our next President; we are grateful to God that we have credible party men who are contesting for the position,” he said.

Governor Okowa called on all aspirants to ensure the process of the primaries is credible.

“When the process is credible and the election is free and fair, we will have the buy-in of all the aspirants who will lead us into the campaign.

“We will put in all our best, all that is in us, trusting God, we will come out with a candidate in a free and fair manner that no one will complain,” he emphasised.

Mr Akinwunmi on his part said the Delta governor was chosen to be the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee because “He is a thorough gentleman who conducted the best Convention ever had in Eagle Square.

“The international community wants to see the process that will lead to the emergence of the next President of Nigeria that is why we have chosen a man of integrity, a man of pedigree to work with reputable, tested and trusted men of our party to organise the Convention.”

Also at the occasion was the unveiling of the Special National Convention Flag and presentation of appointment letters to members of the Committee with the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi as Secretary.