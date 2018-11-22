Vacate Akwa Ibom Assembly, Senate Orders Police

The Senate has asked the police to immediately vacate the Akwa Ibom state house of assembly and not prevent legislators from gaining access to the assembly.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki who was reacting to reports of the continued sealing of the National Assembly by the police.

According to the Senate President, the police is setting a bad precedent by sealing a state House of Assembly for more than 24 hours.

He maintained that the police can provide law and order without preventing members from getting access to the chamber.