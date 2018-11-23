Many Trapped As Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Port Harcourt

A seven-storey building has collapsed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with many persons trapped.

The structure which is located on Woji road in the Port Harcourt G.R.A. was under construction.

When it collapsed around 4:30 pm on Friday, up to 60 persons – mainly construction workers – were said to have been working on it.

That figure has not been confirmed, however.

Around 7:30 pm, three hours after the collapse, emergency workers had rescued a total of 21 persons from the rubbles.

Security operatives, emergency workers, some Rivers State government officials and many concerned citizens are currently trying to rescue more persons trapped under the rubble, with ambulances at the scene to whisk the injured to hospitals.

One of the construction workers told Channels Television that he had just left the building when he heard a loud bang and turned around to discover what had happened.

He explained that there were many workers in the building when the incident occurred because they are usually paid for the week on Fridays.

More to follow…