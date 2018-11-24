34 IPOB Members Arrested Over Attack, Murder Of Police Officer

The police command in Anambra State has arrested 34 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over reported attack on police officers and murder of a police inspector in Nnewi.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Haruna said the IPOB members attacked the police officers with stone and machetes and one police inspector was killed in the process. He added that a police patrol van was also set ablaze by the IPOB members.

“There was intelligence report that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were sighted gathering in their hundreds near Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi with intent to cause a breach of the Public Peace.

“Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi ACP Nnanna Ama mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to disperse and prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.

“However, as soon as Police arrived the scene, the rampaging IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with machetes and stones,” he said.

Haruna explained further that as a result of the attack, the DPO, CPS, Nnewi Division, Babalola Adewunyi, Micheal Duru attached to Area Command, Nnewi and Inspector Akinbami Olaniyi attached to CPS Nnewi were inflicted with machete cuts.

“The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital for medical attention; where the Inspector was certified dead by a medical doctor while the DPO and the ASP are presently receiving treatment,” he said.

The police authorities in the process arrested 34 suspects.

Haruna, however, said two AK 47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol loaded with ammunition were snatched from the Police by the IPOB members.

He, however, called for calm, urging members of the public to go about their businesses as efforts are being intensified to recover the rifles and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He stressed that IPOB is still a proscribed organisation and its’ activities remain illegal.