Abducted Plateau Traditional Ruler Regains Freedom

Updated November 24, 2018

The abducted traditional ruler of Dorock Kingdom in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, HRH David Isah Dongbam, has regained his freedom from the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, Tyopev Mathias, in a statement said the paramount ruler was released unconditionally in the early hours of Saturday.

He added that the traditional ruler has been examined by medical doctors to ascertain his medical condition and was certified to in good condition.

Mathias said the kidnapped traditional ruler was released unconditionally when the abductors noticed that security operatives were closing on them and the only option left was to release their victim and take to their heels.

Dongbam was abducted on Monday, November 19.

He spent five days with the captors before he was eventually rescued.



