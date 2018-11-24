Real Madrid Lose 3-0 To Eibar

Channels Television  
Updated November 24, 2018
Eibar’s Spanish forward Sergi Enrich (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between SD Eibar and Real Madrid CF at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on November 24, 2018. PHOTO: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

 

Santiago Solari proved the perfect caretaker but his debut as permanent coach of Real Madrid on Saturday ended in a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Eibar.

 Four wins while in temporary charge earned Solari a contract until 2021 over the international break, only for Real to revert to the kind of chaotic display that caused his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, to be sacked.

The defeat also brought into focus the mindset of Madrid’s players, after their captain Sergio Ramos faced allegations of an anti-doping violation on Friday night from German magazine Der Spiegel. The club denied any breach.

AFP



More on Sports

NBA Star Stephen Curry Involved In Multi-Car Crash

Man City’s Mendy May Be Out For 12 Weeks After Surgery

New Mane Deal Shows Liverpool Progress, Says Klopp

Bayern ‘Not Good Enough’ For Title Talk, Says Robben

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV