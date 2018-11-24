‘Nigeria Will Prevail Over Boko Haram’, Buhari Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The President said immediate measures are being taken to ensure that the loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all and vowed that the country would overcome the Boko Haram insurgency.

President Buhari’s reaction to the attack which reportedly left many soldiers dead was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Saturday, six days after the deadly attack.

“No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens,” the President was quoted as saying.

“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat.

“In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

The President noted that fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

He also said his administration remained committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.

President Buhari reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.

He, however, advised Nigerians against making a political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.