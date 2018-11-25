Atiku Becomes 7th Waziri Of Adamawa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Atiku Abubakar, has been turbaned as the 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate Council.

He confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday, which also coincided with his birthday.

“Today is one I will never forget in a hurry; my official turbaning as the 7th Waziri of the Adamawa Emirate Council & my birthday all rolled into one. I’m humbled by the support from far and near.

“May Allah bless you all for making it a truly special day for me and my family,” Atiku wrote.

With his turbaning, the former Vice President becomes next to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, in the hierarchy in the emirate.

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among those present at the ceremony.

The former Vice President also took to Twitter to thank ex-President Obasanjo for gracing the occasion.

He wrote, “I’m also grateful to my former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, who not only came but made a very moving speech to honour me”.