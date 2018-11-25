Group Calls On FG To Sanitise Health Institutions Against Corruption

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has called on the Federal Government to sanitise health institutions in Nigeria.

AMLSN’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Casmir Ifeanyi, made this call on Saturday during a meeting in Kano State.

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting into law the establishment Act for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ifeanyi said, “We commend the Federal Government for buy-in and endorsement of the modified national medical laboratory inspection check-list for use in the nationwide inspection of public and private medical laboratory facilities in Nigeria.

“However, additional investments are required for the NCDC to effectively deliver on its core mandate and redeem the nation from emerging and re-emerging diseases, and non-communicable diseases.”

The laboratory scientists, however, decried what they described as the under-utilisation of facilities for pathologists in the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

He called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the perceived corruption which he believes has led to the loss of innocent lives.