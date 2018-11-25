Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

Those present were the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among others.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the President’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

He wrote, “All the Service Chiefs, IG of Police and DG of DSS were at the State House this morning. As President @MBuhari said yesterday, in the coming days, he will be engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

Although details were not disclosed, the meeting is, however, believed to be in reaction to the recent attack and killing of soldiers by Boko Haram insurgents.

The President had said in statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that the loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all.