Neymar, Mbappe Could Be Fit To Face Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said his two star forwards in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

The pair were injured on international duty and missed PSG’s 1-0 league victory over Toulouse but Tuchel said Saturday that he is hopeful they can both feature in what could prove to be a must-win tie for the French club against the Reds on Wednesday.

“They’re getting better every day, we have time before now and Wednesday. It’s good for us. I think they’ll be able to play,” the German told television programme Telefoot on TF1.

PSG are on five points four rounds and mid-week wins for Jurgen Klopp’s side and second-placed Napoli would knock the French champions out at the group stage for the first since they made their return to Europe’s elite competition in 2012.

AFP