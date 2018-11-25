Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Celebrate Atiku On Becoming Waziri Of Adamawa

Former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday celebrated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who was turbaned the 7th Waziri of Adamawa.

Both former presidents were present at the ceremony.

Others who were also present were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

They both took Twitter to congratulate Atiku.

Read Also: Atiku Becomes 7th Waziri Of Adamawa

It was a great pleasure to attend the turbaning ceremony of HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar [@atiku] as the Wazirin Adamawa in Yola, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/JfcHmTgvAt — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) November 25, 2018

My heartfelt congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of our great party, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of your turbaning as the 7th Waziri of Adamawa. pic.twitter.com/9dyqmicZDl — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 25, 2018

The conferment of the title on him on Sunday, also coincides with his 72nd Birthday.

See photos below…