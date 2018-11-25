Wike Visits Scene Of Building Collapse, Vows To Take Appropriate Action

Governor Nyesom Wike says he is deeply pained by the disaster of the crashed seven-storey building in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, and has vowed to ensure that appropriate sanctions are taken.

The Governor who just arrived from a foreign trip which was cut short in the wake of building collapse explained that he is surprised that approvals were given for the building of a seven-story building on this sort of topography with a promise to get to the bottom of it.

Wike’s who was reacting two days after the tragic incident that left at least five dead also regretted the loss of lives.

Port Harcourt Building Collapse: Five Dead, 36 Rescued

Meanwhile, rescue work is on-going as one more dead was recovered in the early hours of the morning.

The site is still besieged by many who are hopeful that their loved ones will be rescued.