FG, ASUU Leadership Meet Over Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government has continued its discussion with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing nationwide strike.

Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, is holding a meeting with the leadership of the union behind closed doors at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

ASUU had commenced a total and indefinite industrial action following a meeting of its national leadership on November 4 at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The National President of ASUU, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, had told reporters after the meeting that they took the decision due to the poor funding of universities in the country.

A day after the union announced its decision, Professor Ogunyemi accused the government of making cheap promises, saying their members would not be swayed by such.

“We have concluded that promises from the government are very cheap. We are not bothered about what promises the government makes now,” he had said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Hours later, the government through the minister, appealed to the union to call off the ongoing strike.

Mr Adamu who addressed a news conference had said, “As the Minister of Education, I feel your pain; I share your concern and I am willing to go to any mile so that together we can change the narrative of this country for the better.”

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to ASUU to put off this strike in the name of the country, and in view of what the situation is. Come, let us continue the talk; it is something that we have already started.

“And I am optimistic that dialogue will produce better results. For us to negotiate under the pressure of strike, we will end up producing the kind of agreement we had in 2009, which almost all stakeholders have agreed is not easily implementable,” he added.