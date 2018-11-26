Man Allegedly Abducts, Rapes U.S. Citizen In Lagos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued an American citizen, Tawanda Lynn Jackson, who was reportedly held hostage by one Mathew Adedoyin, her acquaintance whom she met on the social media.

The suspect was paraded along with his purported accomplice on Monday by the Director of DSS, Lagos Command, Mrs Betty Adoki, a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice revealed.

Adoki said 46-year-old Jackson arrived in Lagos on November 11 and was received at the airport by Adedoyin who allegedly raped her several times.

According to her, the American Embassy in Lagos had reported to the Command about Jackson’s abduction and they immediately commenced an investigation which resulted in the raid of the location by a team of security operatives and military personnel.

Adoki said the suspect had lured the black American mother of five through the social media purportedly for a visit, claiming to be a wealthy prince from a royal family of Ile-Ife in Osun State.

She explained that while on the dating site, Adedoyin, 40, allegedly lied to the victim that he was an exporter of ginger and bitter cola, with a large plantation of cocoa and palm oil.

The suspect was also said to have claimed that he had a lot of slaves working for him.

“He (Adedoyin) said that his father was a former king of Ife Titun, Osun State and that he was the heir apparent to the throne,” the Command’s director said.

She added, “He further cajoled the victim that he owns several buildings in Lagos, including where Jackson was held hostage.”

“But the victim started to suspect a foul play when he was losing patience and said he rented the place meanwhile, it was a ramshackle place he said his father owned.”

Adoki revealed that Adedoyin, in furtherance to his deceit, was discovered to have reserved an accommodation for the victim in a hotel while in Nigeria, but deliberately moved her to another hotel in order to prevent the monitoring of Jackson by the Embassy.

She added that the suspect eventually seized the victim’s international passport, credit card, and United States identity card in order to prevent her possible escape.

She said the victim was later rescued on Monday.

“On November 26, 2018, about 0200hours, Jackson was rescued from the captivity of these criminal elements who are suspected to be internet fraudsters and kidnappers.

“Jackson was held hostage at No. 7, Akanbi Street, Abule Egba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Lagos by one Mathew Adedoyin and his accomplice, Idowu Ayeni,” Adoki revealed.

She said the investigation would be intensified after which the suspects would be prosecuted in line with relevant laws.

Speaking to journalists while being paraded, Adedoyin who claimed to be a real estate agent denied abducting the victim.

He added that he had carnal knowledge of her at her request, claiming that her trip to Nigeria was on her own volition with the intention of getting married to him.

Adedoyin explained that on her arrival in Lagos, he lodged her at a hotel and later moved her to his friend’s house pending when he could raise money for her return ticket to the United States.

He also denied seizing the victim’s passport, saying that he only helped her keep it safe after he realised that she was carefree with her bag containing the documents anytime they went out.

The other suspect, Idowu Ayeni, said he was uncomfortable when the suspect brought the victim to his house but had no concrete plans on when they intended to leave.

Ayeni, who said he works as a litigation officer with a law firm, denied having anything to do with the suspect’s plans, saying his involvement was letting them squat for a few days in his abode.