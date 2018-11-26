Police Parade Suspected IPOB Members Over Killing Of Inspector

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police authorities on Sunday paraded 33 suspected members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) in connection with the killing of a police inspector in Anambra State.

According to the police, the inspector was killed on Friday, November 23, during a protest by the IPOB members in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The police force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, during the parade of the suspects at the state police headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital said the suspects were arrested near the teaching hospital in Owerri road while causing public disturbance and disrupting public peace in Nnewi.

Moshood added that the killing of a police officer and setting ablaze of a police patrol vehicle constitute a crime under the terrorism prevention amendment act 2013 and insisted that IPOB remains proscribed.

Some of the suspects, however, said they are innocent adding that they were arrested while going about their lawful duties.

The police command in Anambra State had earlier on Saturday arrested the suspected members of IPOB over reported attack on police officers and murder of a police inspector in Nnewi.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed in a statement on Saturday said the IPOB members attacked the police officers with stone and machetes and one police inspector was killed in the process.

Haruna also said two AK 47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol loaded with ammunition were snatched from the Police by the IPOB members.